Safety, security of daughters first priority: Protesting women

The outrage against the brutality on the lady doctor at R G Kar hospital drew hundreds of women on the roads at 14 August midnight. Voices of protest raised ‘We Want Justice’ cry.

The protesting women on the road appeared shocked, unable to accept the fact that a lady doctor on duty was brutally killed, that too inside a state-run hospital. Doctors, nurses and medical staff feel safe and secure once within the premises of a hospital. The protesters are demanding appropriate investigation and exemplary punishment for those guilty.

Lakhs of women in the state have appreciated the Kanyashree and Lakshmir Bhandar beneficiary schemes, but the act of brutality on a lady doctor has shattered the self-confidence of the women. They are stressed over the safety and security of their daughters, working in different places. The women protesters said they do not want Lakshmir Bhandar money. “Let the money be diverted towards police administration and required steps and infrastructure development for safety and security of our daughters at work places. We are confident that our state chief minister will take steps to re-instil confidence among women and keep up the reputation that Bengal is still the safest state for women in the country,” said the protesters.

