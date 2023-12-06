RVNL awaits nod for work near Metropolitan crossing

After completion of construction of Piers P-286 and P-287 on EM Bypass, the implementing agency of New Garia-Bimanbandar via Rajarhat Metro Project is now gearing up to start the next phase of the stretch. The implementing agency is now awaiting a nod from the police for starting construction work of phase III in the area. A gap of 125m was to be covered in this part of the Metro corridor as a part of which, the RVNL started the construction of Piers P-286 and CP-287 near Metropolitan Crossing in August.

After a trial, a traffic block was taken to carry out the work here. According to sources, the implementing agency is said to have completed the work and has also sought permission for carrying out the construction works of phase-III near the location. The phase, as informed by sources, is to include casting work of the portal beam on Piers PP-288 and PP-289 that could take around 45 days.

Notably, by June 2024, the extended part of the Orange Line is expected to be completed till Salt Lake Sector V and meet East-West Metro. By December 2024, the stretch is hoped to be further extended till City Centre 2. The authorities are aiming to make the entire stretch from Kavi Subhas to Jai Hind (airport) operational by June 2026.

