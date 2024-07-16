Free eye camp for drivers

Under Road Safety Week, the rural police and Singur police station today jointly organized a free eye check-up camp, specially for drivers, the traffic police personnel.

During the week-long programme, under the banner of Safe Drive Save Life, numerous awareness programmes were conducted by the police.

To spread traffic and social awareness among drivers, pedestrians and school children, a sit-and-draw competition, afforestation drive, blood donation camp and free eye camps were organized.

DSP headquarter Agniswer Choudhury said, for safe drive, alertness of mind is necessary. To follow traffic rules, good health and above all, perfection of eyesight is very necessary. Hence, today a free eye camp was jointly organized. Eyes were tested with the most advanced medical equipment of more than hundred vehicle drivers, basic medical aid was provided. Those detected with cataract and poor vision were cautioned and advised for proper treatment and cataract operation.

The rural police district super Kamanasish Sen said the ongoing traffic and social awareness programme conducted under the banner of Safe Drive Save Life have brought down the accident rate, which is very encouraging for all of us.

Traffic and social awareness programmes are also conducted right from the school level, among pedestrians, common people and drivers.