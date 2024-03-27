RTOs, ARTOs to remain open on Saturdays till 31 March

With the deadline for availing the ‘waiver scheme’ coming nearer, the state transport department has decided to keep the RTOs and ARTOs open on Saturdays till 31 March to enable fitness tests of vehicles and payment of due taxes and fees.

Following demands from the transport operators, the department had decided to waive off the penalty on transport vehicles. In the “waiver scheme,” initially being offered for a limited period till 29 February, the penalty accrued on taxes due up to 31 December, if availed within the period from 1 January 2024 to 29 February 2024, were waived off completely. Also, the additional fees for not obtaining certificate of fitness in due time and penalty on delayed renewal or issuance of permit were waived by 100 per cent if paid between 1 January to 30 January 2024 and 80 per cent for payment done between 31 January and 29 February 2024.

After the private and minibus operators’ call for extending the deadline, the state transport department decided to allow the waiver scheme till 31 March. However, as the fitness tests are generally done till Fridays, it was causing difficulties for a section of operators. Also, after the announcement of the tax and penalty waivers, a huge rush was observed at RTOs and ARTOs for fitness tests. Considering the rush, the department has instructed the RTOs and ARTOs to remain open to enable the vehicles to undergo the necessary fitness tests and operators to make payments.

As the last day of availing the offer is a Sunday, the department has directed the RTOs and ARTOs to remain open on that day.