# Bengal

Rs 43cr relief for farmers

The state agriculture department released Rs 43 crore to provide one-time assistance under the Krishak Bandhu Death Benefit scheme in June.

SNS | Kolkata | June 18, 2024 7:52 am

Representation Picture

A total of 2,150 families of the deceased farmers will receive the money. Under the scheme farmers, next of kin of the farmers aged between 18 years and 60 years receive one-time financial assistance worth Rs 2 lakh.

The scheme was launched by the chief minister in 2019 and so far more than 1,12,000 bereaved families have received assistance worth Rs 2,240 crore.

