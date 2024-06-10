Logo

# Bengal

RPF rescues 45 minor

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway conducted routine checks and operations in the designated area from 17th May to 31st May, 2024 and they apprehended 32 persons who were allegedly engaged in human trafficking and theft of railway passengers’ belongings.

SNS | New Delhi | June 10, 2024 7:28 am

Railway Protection Force(RPF) (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP)

According to a senior Railway officer, in their efforts at various stations and on trains, they saved 48 people, including 45 minors and three women, while also detaining three human traffickers at different locations. The teams also managed to retrieve stolen passenger possessions worth approximately Rs 4,95,000/-. Additionally, they apprehended 29 individuals involved in these crimes and recovered valuable items such as mobile phones, laptops, bags, and cash.

