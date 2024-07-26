RPF seizes illegal liquor in Asansol division

Operation Satark is a proactive initiative by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) aimed at enhancing security and vigilance across the Indian Railways’ network. Launched to curb criminal activities such as theft, smuggling and unauthorized travel, the operation focuses on intensive patrolling, surprise checks, and coordinated raids on trains and railway premises. By leveraging advanced technology and intelligence gathering, Operation Satark seeks to ensure passenger safety and protect railway property.

On 22 July, a dedicated team from RPF/CIB/Asansol, led by SI Rajeshwar Mandal, ASI Nantu Chakraborty and CT Dinker Tiwari, conducted a successful raid against undesirable activities on 12369 (Kumbh Exp). The team found two persons, Sanjeev Kumar and Krishna Kumar, suspiciously placing backpacks and trolley bags under the berths of Coach B-3. Upon inspection, the bags were found to contain a significant quantity of foreign liquor bottles.

The raid resulted in the seizure of 90 bottles of various brands of whisky, with a total value of Rs 39,210.

The arrested individuals and the seized liquor were handed over to the Excise department in Jamtara for further legal action.