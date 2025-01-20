Royal Bengal Tiger spotted in Kultali’s Guruguria village, residents gripped by fear

Residents of Guruguria village in Maipith, Kultali, are living in fear after a Royal Bengal Tiger was spotted in the area on Saturday night. The tiger reportedly entered the courtyard of local resident Janmejay Giri’s house around 8.20 p.m, roaring loudly and sending shockwaves through the household and the surrounding neighbourhood. The tiger subsequently left, but the incident, coupled with the discovery of fresh pug marks and claw marks in the courtyard on Sunday morning, has left villagers on edge.

Devika Giri, Janmejay’s daughter-in-law, who was inside the house during the encounter, described the terrifying moments when the tiger’s roar shook the household. This is not an isolated incident. Over the past few weeks, the Maipith region has witnessed several tiger sightings. Just last Sunday, forest officials captured a tiger in the area, but the recurring appearances have left villagers distressed. Speaking on the issue, Jaydeb Pradhan, the local panchayat pradhan, revealed that this was the 17th tiger sighting in Kultali this season. He attributed the increasing tiger movements to the deteriorating state of the 47-kilometre-long fencing along the Sundarbans, which is currently non-functional. The Forest Department, along with quick response teams, has stepped up monitoring efforts in the area.

However, the villagers remain skeptical about their safety. Krishnendu Goswami, a senior member of the National Bureau of Social Investigation and Social Justice (NBSISJ), a public organization, emphasised the need for a coordinated effort by both the Central and state governments. “The movement of tigers in Sundarban localities is a permanent issue. A detailed study and survey are essential to ensure the safety of both people and Royal Bengal Tigers,” he stated. The recurring tiger sightings have highlighted the urgent need for enhanced surveillance and better infrastructure to prevent humanwildlife conflicts in the Sundarbans. Meanwhile, the residents of Guruguria continue to live in fear, hoping for a swift resolution to their plight.

