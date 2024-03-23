Rotary Club organises first ever business excellence award

Rotary Club of Endeavour is ready to host its first-ever ‘Business Excellence Award 2024’ on 11 May. The award would be presented to entrepreneurs, and business houses that have shown remarkable zeal for shaping society in the field of industry and commerce. Registration is voluntary and can be done through self-nominations. A panel of judges would scrutinise and hand-pick the best nominations.

At a press meet Arindam Bose, president of Rotary Club of Calcutta Endeavour said today, “We have been engaged with several social works, believing in the motto to uplift our society. This is our first initiative to host a business award ceremony that would recognize the achievements of dedicated entrepreneurs and business houses, who have done substantial work towards uplifting diverse fields.”

