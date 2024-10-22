Room where Purnima Kandu lay dead sealed for probe

The Jhalda police have sealed the room where Purnima Kandu was found lying in an unconscious state for forensic investigation.

Mithun Kandu, nephew of the Congress councillor of ward 12, Jhalda Municipality said that no suicide note has been found from the house so far and he suspects that it is not a case of suicide but murder.

The preliminary post-mortem report of the Deben Mahato Medical College Hospital has said that traces of poison have been found from her stomach.

The family, along with the district Congress has already sought a CBI probe into her unnatural death. It should be noted that based on Calcutta High Court order, the CBI has probed the murder case of Tapan Kandu, her husband.

All the seven persons arrested in the Tpan Kandu murder case have been released on bail.

Biplab Koyal, Congress councillor of ward 9 said that the party is waiting for the final and detailed post-mortem report after which will decide the next course of action.

Purnima Kandu allegedly wrote a letter to state home secretary Nandini Chakraborty, DGP, Rajiv Kumar and SP Abhijit Banerjee seeking police protection in her house on 1 October this year, 11 days before her death. She has left behind her two minor children.