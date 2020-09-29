More than 20 villages near the Indo-Bangladesh border in Radhikapur under the Kaliyaganj police station in North Dinajpur district have been inundated after water spilled the banks of the Tangan river, which has been reportedly flowing near the danger level.

Water from the river that has swelled after heavy rainfall lashed the region for the past one week has now started to damage houses and agricultural fields.

“In addition, water from Bangladesh also entered the Tangan river,” a source said.

Kaliyaganj Block Development Officer Prasun Dhara and Kaliyaganj MLA Tapan Debsingha have visited the affected villages.

“Most of the villages on the banks of the Tangan river in Radhikapur have been inundated, and many houses were damaged. Agricultural fields are submerged too. If the water in the river continues to rise in the next few hours, residents will have to leave their houses. We have managed some boats for the rescue of villagers. If the situation turns worse, the residents will have to be taken to the flood relief centre,” Mr Debsingha said today.

According to Mr Dhara, the water level in the river started rising since last night.

“Some villages have been inundated. But people are still staying in their homes. We are ready with relief materials for them,” he said.