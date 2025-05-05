Punjab Vidhan Sabha passes resolution to no longer accept any order of BBMB on river waters

Led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, the State Vidhan Sabha on Monday unanimously passed a resolution that Punjab will no longer accept any decisions made by the BBMB regarding water distribution.

Taking part in discussion after the resolution was moved by Cabinet Minister Barinder Kumar Goel, the Chief Minister said that Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) was originally established to manage the waters of the Sutlej and Beas rivers.

He said that both these rivers belong to Punjab — they flow here, and their waters are entirely the rightful property of Punjab. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that Haryana and Rajasthan have no direct connection with these rivers.

However, the Chief Minister said that for years, Punjab’s water has been diverted to other states through the BBMB. Now, he said that the BJP government has started using this board for its political interests.

Bhagwant Singh Mann said that Without consulting Punjab, meetings are being called at midnight, and under pressure from other states, Punjab’s rightful share is being taken away.

The Chief Minister described the BBMB as white elephant and demanded for its reconstitution as per the new constitution. He said that it is totally useless and unacceptable in the present form adding that Punjab will be never accept it now.

He said that in recent days, the Bharatiya Janata Party, through its Haryana government, the central government, and BBMB, has been attempting to snatch Punjab’s rights. He said that in an unconstitutional and illegal manner, BBMB meetings are being convened to forcibly divert Punjab’s water to Haryana.

The Chief Minister said that Now the BJP wants Haryana to be given water from Punjab’s share. He said that Over the past three years, his government has made efforts to supply canal water to every farm in Punjab. Mann said that a massive network of canals and sub-canals has been developed adding that Until 2021, only 22 per cent of Punjab’s farmlands received canal water.

However, the Chief Minister said that today, nearly 60 per cent of the state’s farmlands are irrigated through canals, which makes every drop of Punjab’s water extremely valuable. He said that Punjab no longer has any surplus water to give to any other state. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that on April 6, Haryana requested water from Punjab for drinking purposes.

He said that Haryana has a population of 3 crore , and for all human needs including drinking, only 1,700 cusecs of water is required. Still, he said that they asked for 4,000 cusecs, and we gave it on humanitarian grounds. However, Bhagwant Singh Mann said that Now Haryana is demanding 8,500 cusecs, which Punjab simply does not have to spare.

In response, the Chief Minister said that the BJP forcibly convened an illegal and unconstitutional BBMB meeting and passed a resolution mandating that Punjab must provide water from its own share to Haryana. Therefore, he said that it is the moral responsibility of this House to firmly and unequivocally declares that the Punjab government will not give even a single extra drop of water from Punjab’s share to Haryana.

The Chief Minister also condemned the illegal and unconstitutional convening of the BBMB meeting by the Bharatiya Janata Party. He said that Punjab will no longer recognize the authority of the Bhakra Beas Management Board. Bhagwant singh Mann said that The waters of the Sutlej and Beas rivers belong solely and entirely to Punjab — and we will now use this water fully for ourselves.

He said that Punjab government will take all legal and constitutional steps necessary to protect its rightful share of water. He said that this resolution is in defense of Punjab’s rights, Punjab’s soil, and the future of our coming generations. Bhagwant Singh Mann envisioned that this resolution will save the waters of state for coming generations.

The Chief Minister said that green revolution had proved very costly for the state as over exploitation of ground water took place. however he said that his government has revised the water courses in the states due to which water is reaching at tail ends of the state.

He said that earlier the villages through which canal was passing never got water but his government is ensuring that water reaches at every point in the state. He said that previous leaders never bothered about these issues as they were apathetic about the common man. Mann said that these leaders who lived in big palaces or houses were least concerned about the issues faced by the common man.

The Chief Minister said that the situation of water was very grim and the dams of state were having 55 feet less water as compared to last year. He said that Haryana had already exhausted its share of water in March after which Punjab had written six letters to them. Mann said that 4000 cusec of water was also being given to Haryana on humanitarian grounds only.

The Chief Minister said that hands of Congress, Akalis and BJp were drenched with blood of Punjabis as these parties have backstabbed them by ignoring the water rights of state for vested interests. Batting for review of water sharing in every 25 years, he said that Yamuna Satluj Link (YSL) is required today as Punjab have also the equal right in Haryana’s water as they seek share in Punjab.

Outrightly rejecting the Dam Safety Act, the Chief Minister said that it is a serious attack on the state and its rights. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that he had vehemently opposed it during his stint as Member of Parliament. He reminded that Punjab known for protecting the dams of the country and we don’t need anyone else to protect our dams.

The CM unequivocally thanked all the leaders from across the party line for attending the all party meeting. He said that this was an important matter pertaining to state and despite of ideological differences leaders from all the parties have supported him in this war for rights of state. Mann said that all the political leaders came together on a single platform and gave a stern and united message, which was the need of hour.