Malda hosts workshop on real estate regulatory framework

The Malda district administration on Thursday hosted a regional workshop on the West Bengal Real Estate Regulatory Authority (WBRERA), aimed at enhancing awareness among real estate stakeholders from Malda, North Dinajpur, and South Dinajpur.

The workshop brought together key figures from the sector, including developers, officials, and representatives from trade bodies. Senior officials, including the district magistrate of Malda, Nitin Singhania, and members of the chairman-in-council, were present to support the initiative.

“The purpose of this workshop is to inform stakeholders about the provisions and benefits of WBRERA so that they can implement it effectively and raise any practical concerns they face,” said DM Singhania. He urged all participants to take the regulations seriously and contribute feedback that could help refine policy implementation.

When asked about environmental concerns related to the expansion of real estate—particularly deforestation and the loss of green spaces—Singhania assured that the forest department is actively involved in implementing the regulatory framework to ensure sustainable development.

Speaking at the event, Ujjal Saha, president of the Malda Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MMCCI), emphasised the importance of the real estate sector in West Bengal’s development. “Chief minister Mamata Banerjee envisions the real estate sector as a formal industry driving regional growth. Stakeholders must familiarise themselves with RERA to ensure proper and practical implementation,” he said.

The workshop served as a platform for dialogue between the government and industry, with an aim to make real estate development more transparent, accountable, and citizen-friendly.