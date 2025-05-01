CM initiates move to unite Punjab over the issue of river waters

In a decisive action against the Centre’s alleged draconian move to snatch waters of state by misusing BBMB, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has convened an all-party meeting at 10 am on Friday at Punjab Bhawan.

During the meeting, issues pertaining to usurping of rights of the state by the Union government through unfair allocation of water to Haryana by BBMB will be deliberated upon. The meeting will reflect the unity of all the political parties of the state over the sensitive issue.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister unequivocally asserted that Punjabis have the right over every drop of river water and no one can snatch it.

Advertisement

In this regard, only the Punjab government has decided to convene a special session of the state Vidhan Sabha on Monday i.e. May 5. The state government will bring a special resolution on the water issue in this special session of the Vidhan Sabha.

Meanwhile, the chief minister gave a clarion call to all the parties to unite and fight for safeguarding the interests of Punjab and Punjabis. He said it is high time all the political parties rose above the parochial considerations to fight this war.

He reiterated that the state government would not compromise on this issue and the interests of the state on the river waters will be safeguarded by all means.

Bhagwant Singh Mann sought fulsome support and cooperation of all the political parties in this war against repressive, undemocratic and unfair moves of the Union Government.