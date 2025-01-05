RG Kar case: Recording of witnesses’ statements over

With the process being completed for recording of statements by witnesses in the case related to the rape and murder of a woman junior doctor of R G Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata, the final arguments and counter-arguments in the matter are slated to start at a special court in Kolkata from Saturday.

Sources said in this part the arguments and counter-arguments will mainly be between the counsels of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the “sole prime accused” in the crime of rape and murder Sanjay Roy, an erstwhile civic volunteer attached to Kolkata Police.

However, there will be no media access to this session as well since it has been decided from the beginning that the entire trial process in the matter will be in-camera and barring those associated with the case and their counsels, no one else will be allowed to be present within the courtroom.

Sources said that the CBI has already submitted its investigation report in the matter to the special court.