In a record spike in Covid-19 cases, Darjeeling district registered 430 new infections, the highest single-day count, in the past 24 hours, sources said. The Siliguri Municipal Corporation, including areas under Jalpaiguri district, reported 242 new cases. Matigara recorded 109 cases, which is also the highest single-day count in the block.

Seventy-two cases were found in Naxalbari, 34 in Phansidewa, 13 in Mirik, eight in Kurseong Municipality, seven in Darjeeling Municipality, seven in Sukna, six in Takdah, five in Sukhia Pokhari, four in Bijanbari, and two in Kharibari. Meanwhile, seven persons, who had tested positive for Covid-19, died in Siliguri in the past 24 hours, sources said.

Five persons died at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital today and they included a 70-year-old resident of Pradhannagar, who died hours after his admission there last night, a 72-yearold resident of Chayan Para, who had had been admitted there on 21 April, a 48-yearold resident of Tilak Road admitted on 11 April, a 50-yearold woman from Bagdogra admitted yesterday, a 55-yearold resident of Islampur of North Dinajpur district, who was admitted there on 22 April.

A 46-year-old resident of Hayder Para also died in the Siliguri Hospital last night, it is learnt. A 53-year-old resident of Medical More died in a private nursing home.