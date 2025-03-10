State bus catches fire in Jalpaiguri, four Injured

A state-run bus caught fire while on the road in Maynaguri, Jalpaiguri district, today, injuring four people, including the driver, as they rushed to evacuate passengers.

Locals took the injured to a nearby hospital, while police and fire brigade teams quickly arrived at the scene to control the situation. However, it took considerable time for the fire brigade to fully extinguish the blaze. The incident caused panic among passengers who rely on buses operated by the North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC). This marks the fourth such fire incident involving NBSTC buses in the North Bengal zone in recent times.

Advertisement

NBSTC Chairman Partha Pratim Roy termed the incident “unfortunate” but expressed relief that there were no casualties. Preliminary investigations suggest the fire was caused by a short circuit in the bus’s electrical wiring. The bus, over 12 years old, was deemed fit to operate and was en route from Jalpaiguri to Malbazar. Mr Roy clarified that NBSTC typically retires buses after 15 years of service. The affected bus belonged to the Malbazar depot.

Advertisement