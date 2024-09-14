Ration scam: ED raids multiple locations

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday carried out raids at several locations across the state as part of its investigation into the public distribution system ration scam.

The ED conducted searches in Chakraberia, Kolkata, as well as in six other locations across various districts, including Basanti, Jaynagar and Kalyani.

The fresh raids are part of an investigation into the alleged ration scam in the state, with former food and civil supplies minister Jyotipriya Mallick already in custody. Mallick was arrested in connection with the scam in October 2023 and remains behind the bars.

In July, ED conducted raids on the residence of a rice mill owner, allegedly a close aide of former TMC minister Jyotipriya Mallick, in connection with an alleged PDS ration scam.

In April this year, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Kolkata attached 48 immovable properties worth over Rs 150 crore belonging to the then minister Jyotipriya Mallick and other accused in connection with the PDS ration scam in West Bengal.

These assets include two hotels and residential houses belonging to the former minister, Bakibur Rahaman (rice and flour miller), Sankar Addhya and others.

The value of the attached properties is Rs 50.47 crore, which the agency claimed was allegedly acquired out of proceeds of crime (PoC) derived and obtained from the PDS ration scam by several persons, including Jyotipriya Mallick.

ED’s Kolkata zonal office provisionally attached these assets, which include 48 immoveable properties of different persons and entities, including a residential house in Salt Lake, Bolpur of Jyotipriya Mallick, several other ‘benami properties’ held in the name of his close associates, two hotels of Bakibur Rahaman each in Kolkata and Bengaluru and bank accounts and fixed deposits.

The ED initiated the investigation based on various FIRs registered by West Bengal Police, wherein various private persons were found to get ration illegally, meant for delivery through PDS and also found to be involved in bogus procurement of paddy. During PMLA investigations, three important modus operandi were detected for the generation of PoC related to PDS scams such as siphoning of PDS ration to open market, mixing of old wheat flour in fresh flour meant for PDS distribution and bogus paddy procurement at minimum support price (MSP).

In this case, Bakibur Rahaman, Jyoti Priya Mallick, Sankar Addhya and Biswajit Das were arrested under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.