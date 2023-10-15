Ration distribution scam: ED arrests rice mill owner

Enforcement Directorate (ED) today arrested Bakibur Rahaman, a businessman allegedly close to a minister in connection with a ration distribution scam following prolonged interrogation of three days.

A source in the know claimed that Bakibur was arrested following discrepancy found in his statements. He was also believed to be not cooperating well with the investigators.

The source also claimed that Bakibur, who was allegedly close to a minister, had built a huge property over the years.

Investigation revealed that he owned three rice mills, a bar, restaurant, hotel and

many more. But he, claimed the source, failed to come clear on the alleged source of his income behind his huge assets.

Advertisement

ED had earlier conducted raids at 12 different places of Nadia, North 24-Parganas and Kolkata and confiscated many incriminating docu- ments including three mobile phones from his flat at Rajarhat.