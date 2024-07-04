Rath Yatra, Odisha festival to begin from 7 July

Utkala, the cultural wing of Sri Jagannath Seva Samiti, has announced the celebration of Ratha Yatra and Odisha Festival from 7-15 July.

The festivities commence with Netrotsav, followed by a vibrant roadshow (Rath Yatra) on 7 July from Khidirpur Jagannath Temple to Northern Park, Bhawanipur, where the deities will reside until 14 July. This procession will feature performances by various Kirtan groups along the route to Northern Park.

Giving out the details of the Yatra and the festivities at a press conference on Wednesday, Chandra Sekhar Panigrahi, president of Sri Jagannath Seva Samiti, announced the inauguration of the Odisha Festival on 8 July. The festival will commence with an inauguration ceremony by Prabhu Nitai Das, chairman of Community Development of ISKCON New Town, Kolkata. The nine-day festival will feature numerous cultural performances, alongside an exhibition showcasing Odisha handicrafts.

Guru Prasad Pattnaik, president of Utkala highlighted the diverse cultural programmes planned for the festival, including The Draupadi Phenomenon by Odissi virtuoso Vidushi Sanchita Bhattacharya. Bhajan singer Anup Jalota is slated to perform on 12 July.

Mr Panigrahi said, “This year, we are bringing two cooks from Puri, who will provide a new menu for the Prasad. The temple in Kolkata is 75 years old and we have been celebrating the Rath Yatra since 1991 in Kolkata.”