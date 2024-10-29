RARI Gangtok generates awareness for ayurveda

In a spirited move to raise awareness about ayurveda and its health benefits, the Regional Ayurveda Research Institute (RARI), under the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) of the ministry of ayush, organised the “run for ayurveda” programme today.

The event, held in Gangtok, drew enthusiastic participation from RARI’s entire staff. The run began from the institute’s premises, following a scenic route to the Nar Bahadur Bhandari Government College playground before returning to the institute. This initiative aimed to inspire the public to embrace ayurveda as part of a balanced lifestyle, focusing on preventive health and physical fitness.

Highlighting the synergy between ayurveda and physical activity, the “run for ayurveda” underscored ayurveda’s holistic approach to wellness and the importance of a lifestyle that fosters well-being. RARI, Gangtok, remains dedicated to advancing the ministry of ayush’s mission through community-oriented programmes that encourage the integration of ayurveda into daily life.

