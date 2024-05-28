Initiative to shape the future of Ayurveda launched

The Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), an autonomous body under the Union Ministry of Ayush, on Tuesday launched “PRAGATI- 2024” (Pharma Research in AyurGyan And Techno Innovation).

It offers a very useful opportunity for collaborative research in the field of Ayurveda. Today’s interactive meeting aimed to explore research opportunities and foster collaboration between CCRAS and the Ayurveda drug industry.

On this occasion, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, emphasised the industry’s crucial role in the development of Ayurveda. He highlighted the vast potential industries have to expand and advance the sector, noting that the influx of new practitioners and startups presents tremendous growth opportunities.

During his address at PRAGATI-2024, DG, CCRAS, Prof Rabinarayan Acharya highlighted the growing momentum of Ayush products, particularly Ayurveda, both in India and worldwide. “The aim of CCRAS is to reach each stakeholder and therefore we have started giving scholarships so that students understand the importance of research. We have started programmes to reach out to teachers, students through research and scholarships.”

Advisor (Ayurveda) in the Ministry of Ayush Dr Koustubha Upadhaya delivered an insightful address at PRAGATI-2024, emphasising that “research and industry must work hand in hand to ensure that their combined efforts ultimately benefit society.”

He stressed that the quality of Ayush products is fundamentally rooted in rigorous research, underscoring the importance of developing research- based, high-quality, safe, and effective Ayurvedic products. The latest newsletter of CCRAS and CCRAS calendar of activities for 2024-25 was also launched during the event.