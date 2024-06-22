CCRAS to hold consultative meet on ‘Research Priority Settings in Traditional Medicine’

The Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), an apex autonomous organisation under the Ayush Ministry, will organise a one-day national consultative meet on ‘Research Priority Settings in Traditional Medicine’ at the India Habitat Centre here on Monday.

The event will be held in collaboration with the World Health Organisation-South-East Asia Regional office and WHO-Global Traditional Medicine Centre and marks a pioneering effort in aligning traditional medicine research with global standards and priorities, the Ayush Ministry said in a communiqué on Saturday.

The consultative meet will bring together representatives from diverse domains of traditional medicine (TM) in India, including policymakers, academic institutions, researchers, patients, and industry stakeholders, it said.

Advertisement

The event aims to identify and prioritise key research areas across various traditional medicine systems such as Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, and Homeopathy, it added.

The meet will feature participation from traditional medicine representatives across the country, including advisers and joint secretaries of the Ministry of Ayush, representatives from NITI Aayog, Director Generals of all five Ayush research councils, Chairmen and Presidents of National Commissions, Vice-Chancellors of Ayush/Ayurveda Universities, and representatives from ICMR, WHO and Ayush pharmaceutical industries, the statement said.

“Key topics to be addressed include medicinal plant research, quality, safety, and efficacy studies, pre-clinical validations, rational use of traditional medicines, clinical trial monitoring, medical anthropology, and the digitalisation of ancient medical literature. Approximately 100 stakeholders and experts from the Ayush sector will participate, ensuring a comprehensive and inclusive dialogue,” the Ministry said.

The consultative meet aims to lay the groundwork for a decade-long research strategy in traditional medicine, fostering the exchange of ideas among stakeholders and aligning efforts with WHO guidelines, it said.

The Ministry said this collaborative approach is expected to significantly contribute to the advancement and integration of traditional medicine practices globally.