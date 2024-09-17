Rare honey badgers spotted for first time in Purulia

In a new development, forest department trap cameras have spotted three honey badgers (Indian ratels) in the green patches of Purulia. This is the first time ever honey badgers are spotted in West Bengal.

The ‘good news’ has been passed on to Aranya Bhawan, the headquarters of state forest department.

Honey badgers are regarded as the most fearless creatures in the animal kingdoms.

Talking to The Statesman, Birbaha Hansda, state forest minister said that after Indian leopards and nilgai, now honey badger has been spotted in the forests of Purulia district and it is really an exciting news for all wildlife lovers of West Bengal.

Shwetadri Bhandari, founder president of Sarisha Wildlife and Ecology Society (WNE India) has informed that along with the forest department they have placed few trap cameras in strategic locations in Simni forest beat under Kotshila forest range of Purulia forest division.

So far, three honey badgers have been spotted by these trap cameras. Out of which, one is a male and the other is a pregnant female. Few days ago, the forest department was surprised and delighted after the first images were captured.

They fall under Schedule 1 category of Indian Wild Life Act.

The Indian Honey Badgers can live up to eight years and the height of adults is up to 13 inches and weighs from 6-14 kilogram. It is suspected that these honey badgers are staying in the caves of the hills and under the holes in the Simni forests, which is adjacent to Jharkhand..