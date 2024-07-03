Railways to run Ratha Yatra special trains

Considering the extra rush of passengers during the upcoming Rath Yatra, the Eastern Railway has announced running of Ratha Yatra special trains between Sealdah and Khurda Road and Malda Town and Malatipatpur to accommodate the increased number of passengers travelling to celebrate the festival.

The zonal railway has decided to run 03101 Sealdah – Khurda Road Special on 6 and 13 July. The other special train 03419 Malda Town – Malatipatpur Special would be operated on 4 and 11 July. According to the ER, the booking of 03101 Sealdah – Khurda Road Special and 03419 Malda Town – Malatipatpur Special has been opened through PRS and Internet.

Likewise, the South Eastern Railway has also decided to run special trains between West Bengal and Odisha. The zonal railway has announced five special trains for the festival that attracts a large number of passengers between the two neighbouring states. According to the SER, the zonal railway would operate 08387/08388 Baleshwar-Puri-Baleshwar Rath Yatra Special, 08379/08380 Badampahar-Puri-Badampahar Rath Yatra Special, 08376/08377 Rourkela-Puri-Rourkela Rath Yatra Special, 08385/08386 Rourkela-Puri-Rourkela Rath Yatra Special and 08381/08382 Bangriposi-Puri-Bangriposi Rath Yatra Special for the festival.

