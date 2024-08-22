Railways sanction work for three new railway lines of SER

The ministry of railways has sanctioned the work for three new railway line projects of South Eastern Railway.

The Badampahar-Kendujhargarh new line, a project of 82.06 km will cover the Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts of Odisha. The line will be constructed at a cost of 1875.72 crore. The Bangriposi-Gorumahisani new line, a project of 85.60 km, will cover the Mayurbhanj district of Odisha. The line will be constructed at a cost of 2269.49 crore. The Buramara-Chakulia new line of 59.96 km will cover the Mayurbhanj districts of Odisha and East Singhbhum of Jharkhand.

Local residents, who are deprived of rail communication, will now be immensely benefitted. The new lines will enhance business opportunities and thereby boost the local economy. With construction of three lines over the mineral rich areas of Odisha and Jharkhand, the scope of freight movement will be created and this will boost the nearby industrial area. Consequently, new job opportunities will be generated for the local people.

