# Bengal

Railways issues revised time table for better experience

As informed by the ER, the new time table includes provision of a new Krishnanagar – Ranaghat Local and extension of two Howrah – Singur Local, one up to Tarakeswar and another up to Haripal to suit the needs of the commuters in the suburban section.

SNS | Kolkata | December 28, 2024 8:19 am

Department of Eastern Railway (photo:Facebook)

The Eastern Railway today revealed a revised train time table, which is to be effective from 1 January, 2025. According to the ER, the upgrades in infrastructure and tracks are aimed at reducing travel time, making rail travel an attractive option. As informed by the ER, following major changes in timings of mail/express, passenger trains and local trains as well as introduction of new trains, diversion, modification of timings, increase in frequency, renumbering of trains have been incorporated in the new time table.

As informed by the ER, the new time table includes provision of a new Krishnanagar – Ranaghat Local and extension of two Howrah – Singur Local, one up to Tarakeswar and another up to Haripal to suit the needs of the commuters in the suburban section. Post revision, timings of 42 important mail/express trains have been changed with considerable reduction in journey time. In addition, 63 mail/express trains would be speeded up to reduce their journey time by five minutes to 55 minutes and eight passenger trains, including EMU/MEMU/DEMU would be speeded up to reduce their journey time by six minutes to 20 minutes.

Apart from this, 86 passenger trains, 44 of DEMU passenger and 146 of MEMU passenger will run with a new number.

Likewise, in South Eastern Railway, train numbers of around 173 trains have been changed.

