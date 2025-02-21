ER confers awards for performance

Milind Deouskar, general manager of Eastern Railway, handed over the GM’s Overall Efficiency Shield to Asansol Division. Malda Division bagged the Overall Efficiency Runners Up Shield on the occasion of 69 Railway Week celebration (Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar, 2022-23 and 2023-24 by Eastern Railway at B C Roy Institute, Sealdah today.

A total of 37 shields and cups were given to different divisions/workshops/departments for excellence in performance. Apart from these shields and cups, for conferring “Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar”, a total no of 154 staff and officers of Eastern Railway were given awards for their outstanding performance during the year 2022-23 and 2023-24. According to Mr Deouskar, safety is top priority of Eastern Railway and there has been no consequent accident over Eastern Railway this year so far. The GM also pointed out that Eastern Railway has become the top performing zone in respect of RailMadad portal based on passenger feedback.

