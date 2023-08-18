Ragging & drinking common on campus: JU hostel superv

The authorities today made some attempts to instil a sense of security by issuing strictures like carrying authorized ID cards issued by the varsity during entry on campus, bar on entry and exit of outsiders from 7 pm to 8 am and bar on use of liquor and any narcotics on campus.

Meanwhile, the super of the main hostel, the epicentre, in a tell-tale account to news persons revealed that ragging was common on campus for a long time. But he tried to skirt the responsibility by citing manpower shortage and that the students and particularly the alumni would rule the roost.

He revealed that drinking and ragging continued on campus but for that he put the blame entirely on the authorities claiming that they were aware of the developments.

Meanwhile, the police today interrogated the dean of students Rajat Roy on the activities inside the campus and his role in the death of the student, about whom he had some firsthand information before his death. Registrar Snehomonju Basu tried to reason with the fact that it was the responsibility of the executive council to take a call on installation of CCTV cameras on the campus but to begin with, the authorities have decided to instal cameras mainly on the main gate and since the executive council had hardly got time to meet. BJP protest at Jadavpur:

Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari staged a sit-in outside the main gate of the JU campus. He said that he was here on the call from the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha because of the murder of a bright student at the varsity. “Swapnadip Kundu had come here from the district for a bright future but he died here. This is not a normal death for us. JU has always been converted into an anti-nation place by the Left and ultra-Left. We want to change it. The culprits are of a convoluted mindset. The authorities also will have to take the responsibility of the death.