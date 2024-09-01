R G Kar ex-students’ body demands expulsion of members

Ex-students of the state-run R G Kar Medical College Hospital on Saturday unanimously demanded expulsions of some senior and junior members, including few influential leaders of the ruling Trinamul Congress from the body for their alleged misconducts and derogatory remarks at the backdrop against the horrific incident prompting mass-protest.

R G Kar Medical College Ex-Students’ Association, a registered body of more than 50 years, consisting of alumni, today held its general body (GB) meeting at N R S Medical Hospital’s GLT building and condemned the incident that happened in their college.

Around 400 doctors-cum-members attended the meeting and demanded expulsions of some senior and junior members from the body.

One senior member attached with a private medical college said, “It was decided to expel around 18 members, including two leaders of the ruling Trinamul Congress from the body. One of the two veteran members still stands beside Prof (Dr) Sandip Ghosh, controversial former principal of our college, who has been facing CBI interrogations. The member in an interview published in a national English magazine has recently made high assessments about Prof Ghosh as an excellent administrator and teaching doctor.”

“We have demanded expulsion of another ruling party leader for allegedly making derogatory remarks on the women community during a debate on television. We have unanimously condemned the leader and will verify whether she is a member of our ex-students’ association,” said another senior member.

“Besides the two leaders, we have also decided to expel another 15 doctors in the rank of PGTs and above, who were close to Prof Ghosh during his regime as principal of R G Kar Medical College. This group of 15 doctors was allegedly involved in corrupt practices in the teaching hospital,” he said requesting anonymity.