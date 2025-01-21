R G Kar case: How the case progressed

The counsel for the CBI in the Sealdah court in his argument seeking death sentence for the convict, Sanjay Roy today, said that the rape and murder incident was a “rarest of the rare cases” since the junior doctor was on duty while the crime had been committed. She had not gone there only to earn a living but to render services to the people in general.

The CBI counsel also argued the deceased had done her MBBS and her death was not only a loss to her family members but a great loss to the entire society and also created ripples in the entire society. The counsel further said this incident not only created flutter in the entire society but also gave birth to a grave concern among the parents, whose daughters were going outside for a job or otherwise. Among the three Sections, 64, 66 103/1 of BNS, under two Sections there had been a provision of the highest punishment that is death sentence and we are praying for capital punishment to give a strong message to the society.

On the other hand, the counsel of Roy, in her argument not contesting the CBI prayer for death, however, dwelt that the sentence could be the highest one, as there was provisions in the sections slapped on him but since there was several judgments and observations of the Supreme Court regarding which to be branded as “rarest of the rare cases” based on the enough evidence under the law, should also have to be weighed in while pronouncing judgment.

Counsel for Roy, Sejuthi Chakraborty further argued death should come later, first the convict should be given a chance to mend and the death sentence could be invoked only when there was no other alternative left.

Justice Das in a poser then told Roy’s counsel that you are saying why the sentence would not be the death.

Roy’s counsel then said that it was the last opportunity for us to save the convict.

The counsel for the deceased doctor’s family said that the convict was a civic volunteer and the hospital had allowed him to enter keeping faith on him but there he had committed the most heinous crime. He knew everything and we are only demanding his death.