Pushpanjali awards for best pujas

The Sarad Pushpanjali Samman 2024 concluded with remarkable enthusiasm and participation.

This year’s celebration saw a visit to 240 puja pandals, showcasing the rich cultural tapestry and artistic brilliance of Kolkata’s most revered festival.

The awards were presented to the following exemplary puja committees for their outstanding contributions:

Serar Sera: Samaj Sebi Sangha, Dum Dum Park Tarun Sangha – For their unparalleled dedication and creative excellence.

Ebarer Sera: Kashi Bose Lane Durga Puja Committee, Suruchi Sangha, Ajeya Sanghati, Lalbagan Nabankur, Rajdanga Naboday Sangha – For their innovative themes and community engagement.

Sera Srijan: Dum Dum Park Bharat Chakra – For their artistic ingenuity and imaginative creations.

Each awardee displayed a unique blend of traditional devotion and modern artistry, making this year’s Sarad Pushpanjali Samman a true celebration of Kolkata’s cultural spirit. The judging panel, comprising personalities from various walks of life, had the challenging yet gratifying task of selecting the best from an array of spectacular entries.

The event, an initiative by Sigwage, has set a new benchmark in honoring the tireless efforts of the puja committees and the boundless enthusiasm of the devotees. The Sarad Pushpanjali Samman 2024 not only highlighted the creativity and devotion of the participants but also brought the community together in joyous celebration.