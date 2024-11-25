VHP-backed Sant Samaj calls for unity to resist attacks on Hindus

Senior members of the Kendriya Margdarshak Mandal of sants (holy persons) held a two-day conference in Siliguri, during which they passed resolutions emphasising the need for unity among the Hindu community to lawfully resist attacks on temples, idols, Puja pandals, and other holy places. The conference also addressed recent political developments in Bangladesh, highlighting continued attacks on Hindus and their religious sites in Bangladesh.

Speaking at the Bharat Sevashram Sangha today, they pointed out that such attacks on Hindus and their sacred places persist not only in Bangladesh but also in Canada and parts of India, particularly in West Bengal. The gathering expressed concern over issues like religious aggression, the alleged rise in incidents of ‘Love Jihad,’ religious conversions, and the declining birth rate among Hindus. Central General Secretary of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajranglal Bagda, along with sants from the north-eastern states, Odisha, and Bengal, attended the session. “In the two-day session held here, we have decided to protest and resist such attacks on Hindus within the limits of our Constitution and law,” said Mr. Bagda.

State Secretary of the VHP, Lakshman Bansal, highlighted an incident in the southern part of West Bengal, specifically Beldanga, where incidents of violence, including killings, arson, looting, and damage to religious sites and sculptures, deeply hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community. “A few days ago, these unfortunate events occurred, yet the state’s chief minister has not publicly expressed even the slightest regret,” Mr. Bansal added. The Sant Samaj of Bharat also expressed shock over this religious aggression and reiterated their concerns about the rise of ‘Love Jihad,’ religious conversions, and the declining Hindu birth rate, he said.

