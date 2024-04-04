Purulia sees fight between multiple Kurmi candidates

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and SUCI have announced names of their party candidates for the Purulia Lok Sabha seat.

The BJP has nominated its sitting MP, Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato and Trinamul Congress, former state minister Shantiram Mahato.

Congress and Forward Block have also fielded its candidates.

Santosh Rajowar will contest with the ticket of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Anita Mahato will contest with the ticket of Bahujan Party and SUCI has nominated student leader Sushmita Mahato.

Wall graffiti writing for SUCI candidate Sushmita Mahato has already started.

Most of the political parties have fielded Kurmi candidates eyeing the huge Kurmi (Mahato) vote bank in the Purulia district.

Last time, the Kurmis have voted for the BJP and this time the TMC is trying hard to regain the large Kurmi vote bank. With most of the political parties fielding Kurmi candidates, there is a chance of split in Kurmi vote bank, which will make situations tough for the BJP candidate.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee will address her first election campaign in Purulia district on 7 April. Prime minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah, the star campaigners of the BJP are also likely to address election rallies in Purulia.

The BJP had won the four seats, Purulia, Bishnupur, Bankura and Jhargram Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Even in the 2021 Assembly polls, the BJP has retained its bastion in South Bengal.