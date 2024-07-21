Professor gets 20 years jail for sexual abuse

After two years of custodial trial of Serampore college theology department Professor Pratap Diggal on charges of sexual abuse, was today sentenced 20 years of imprisonment and to pay a compensation of Rs 3.5 lakh to the victim. The verdict was delivered by judge Manoj Kumar Rai.

The public prosecutor Joydeep Mukherjee said the Serampore college theology department professor had started a school. He usually called some students in his college residential quarters for teaching purposes. Taking advantage of the situation, he sexually abused a girl student. The victim informed her elder sister, who lodged a complaint with the Serampore women police station. The officer in-charge of women police station Nevidita Koley promptly arrested the professor.

However, the opposing lawyer has alleged and pointed out a lot of discrepancies during the ongoing trial and is ready to appeal to the higher court for fair judgement.

