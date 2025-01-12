Kerala horror: 6 more arrested in sexual abuse of Dalit girl

The Kerala police have arrested six additional individuals in connection with the shocking sexual abuse of an 18-year-old Dalit girl, who was reportedly assaulted by over 60 people over a span of five years in Pathanamthitta district.

With these latest arrests, the total number of individuals detained has risen to 26, including three minors apprehended on Sunday. Interrogation of seven suspects in custody is ongoing, and a special investigation team has been formed to expedite the probe.

Nine cases have been registered across two police stations in Pathanamthitta. Since the victim was a minor when the abuse began, charges have been filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Authorities have identified 62 suspects, with efforts underway to locate those still at large. The police collected the details of 40 individuals from her father’s phone, which she used for communication with the abusers.

Her parents were reportedly completely unaware of this abuse. An investigation is underway to locate the remaining accused. Although they are from the same area, they moved to different locations for work over the span of five years.

The perpetrators allegedly used explicit photos and videos of the child, recorded and shared among themselves, to coerce her into continued submission. The case came to light earlier this week, triggering widespread outrage and prompting a swift police investigation. Police said her parents were unaware of the abuse. It is learnt that the persons outside Pathanamthitta district might be involved in the case In this connection, taking serious note of the case,the National Commission for Women(NCW) has instructed the state police to file a report within three days in connection with the incident.

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar condemned the heinous crime and directed authorities to take immediate action to ensure the swift apprehension of all individuals allegedly involved in the case. A special team has been formed to investigate the rape case. A 25-member team of officers, including the Pathanamthitta SP and DySP, will investigate the case under the supervision of DIG Ajitha Begum.

The investigation was handed over to the DIG Ajitha Begum after the National Commission for Women, demanded strict action. The Kerala Women’s Commission took a suo motu case on the incident and asked the Pathanamthitta District Police chief for a report.

According to the police, when the girl was 13, Subin, the son of her father’s friend, lured her by showing obscene visuals on his mobile phone. He also took the girl’s nude pictures on his phone.

When the girl was 16, Subin took her to a secluded rubber plantation in their locality and assaulted her sexually.He also recorded videos of the act on his phone. This was followed by regular sexual abuse, the police said.

The probe revealed that the visuals were shared among Subin’s friends, who also sexually abused her. Subin was arrested on Friday.Fresh cases were registered on Saturday in the order of the places where the girl was raped.

She was sexually abused at various locations, including her school, the police said. As per the girl’s statement, the perpetrators used to communicate with her through her father’s mobile phone, without his knowledge. The victim’s ordeal came to light during a routine visit by volunteers from the Kerala Mahila Samakhya Society, who alerted the district Child Welfare Committee.