Sexual assault case: SIT files chargeshhet against actor Mukesh

The special investigation team(SIT), probing the allegations of sexual abuse in the Malayalam film industry, has filed a chargesheet against actor and CPI-M legislator Mukesh in connection with a sexual assault case registered against him.

The chargesheet, filed at the Ernakulam First Class Judicial Magistrate Court, claims that digital evidence has been found against Mukesh in the case, including WhatsApp chats and email messages.

Additionally, the chargesheet claims to have collected circumstantial evidence and witness statements have been collected in the case. It alleges that Mukesh sexually harassed the actress at multiple locations, promising her film opportunities and membership in the AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists).

The actress from Aluva had filed a complaint against Mukesh on August 29, 2024. Based on her complaint, a case was registered on August 30. The actress alleged that Mukesh sexually exploited her by promising film opportunities and membership in AMMA. The alleged incident took place in 2010.

The case was initially registered by the Maradu police in Ernakulam. According to the complaint, the actress was sexually assaulted at a villa in Ernakulam and a similar incident was repeated later in Thrissur. Consequently, cases were registered in both locations. Mukesh had also obtained anticipatory bail in connection with the case.

The police, earlier, filed a chargesheet against Mukesh in another case registered at Wadakkanchery in December 2024.

Meanwhile,CPI-M state secretary MV Govindan said in Kannur that Mukesh would continue as an MLA as of now and added, “let the court decide on the case.”