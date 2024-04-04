Private bus owners unhappy with 75 pc advance payout by EC

The District Election Office Kolkata (North) has decided to pay 75 per cent in advance as payout to vehicles taken for the upcoming poll duty.

The announcement was made during a meeting of the private and mini bus operators and the District Election Officer Kolkata (North) held at Jessop Building, today.

The district election office has also declared the payment on bank accounts of the private bus or minibus owners, who would be sending their vehicles for poll duty.

The decision, however, has not gone down well with the bus operators. The private operators have been demanding a 90 per cent payment in advance and many of them claimed dissatisfaction with the 75 per cent advance payout announcement. Even in the case of direct payments to bank accounts of the owners, the union members are demanding it to be made in the name of their respective organizations.

“The reason is that there are many buses in the fringe areas or in districts of which the owners’ name transfer is yet to be done. While the name in the registration certificate book is something, it is different in the bank account details,” informed the general secretary of West Bengal Bus and Mini Bus Owners’ Association, Pradip Narayan Bose. “Sending money in the owners’ account could thus not reach till the hands of the people actually operating the vehicles,” added general secretary of City Suburban Bus Services Tito Saha.