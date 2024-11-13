Private and minibus operators assert improvement of public transport infrastructure

The fatal road accident at Salt Lake today drew assertions from the city private and minibus operators on enhancing infrastructure of public transport to prevent road accidents.

The emphasis on improving basic infrastructures for road safety came in response to the incident in which a Class IV student of a school was allegedly killed following rash driving by two private bus operators near gate two. According to the general secretary of Bengal Bus Syndicates, Tapan Banerjee, smaller road spaces in Kolkata as compared to the large number of vehicles, often leads to mishaps. “The availability of road spaces is only six per cent in Kolkata while the count of vehicles plying everyday is around 14 lakh, as per police data. There are many places where there are no dedicated bus stops.

Also, whether the footpaths are to be used by citizens for walking or by hawkers, are a responsibility of the government. If one stands at Dorina Crossing, the person would not be able to understand from which side the vehicles are approaching. Accidents cannot be prevented by levying fines. The state government should develop and enhance the infrastructure of public transport,” pointed out the general secretary of Bengal Bus Syndicates.

The union leader of private buses also recommended involvement of drivers that are habitual offenders into the city police’s road safety drives. “The drivers that offend should be made to stand with the traffic police for a few days. This would let them see through the eyes of pedestrians and make them more cautious while driving,” he added.

Notably, after the fatal accident of the school student, the state transport minister is said to have called a meeting with the private and minibus operators on the issue on Thursday. Reacting to the call, the bus operators said, “We also understand our responsibility and therefore we would definitely turn up for the meeting. However, only meetings would not help solve the problem. Steps need to be taken to enhance the infrastructure.”

Meanwhile, the private and minibus operators are demanding immediate implementation of the high court’s direction to the state transport for reconsideration of the age of 15-year for phasing out of buses. “Earlier on 5 August, chief minister Mamata Banerjee had urged the transport department to approach the Supreme Court to explore options if an extension of five years to the 15-year-old vehicles could be allowed. Considering the statement, we are of the opinion that the state government would issue the notification on the matter even before four weeks,” added the general secretary of the West Bengal Bus and Minibus Owners’ Association, Pradeep Narayan Bose.