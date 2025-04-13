VBU student death: Family seeks high-level probe

The family of Adrish Dey (29), a research student of Visva-Bharati University (VBU) has alleged foul play in his mysterious death in a road accident in Purulia. His family stays in Suprgram near Bolpur.

At Raghunathpur in Purulia district, while he was walking a four wheeler crushed him from behind and fled away. He was taken to a super speciality hospital in Durgapur, where he passed away later in the night.

Hospital sources have informed the family that the impact of the accident was so serious that most of the bones in his body had fractured.

Though a research student of VBU in Santiniketan, Birbhum District, meritorious student Adrish Dey was also working for a private NGO working on health sector in Raghunathpur since the past one year as the project in-charge. He was staying in Raghunathpur along with his other colleagues of the NGO. He was the only child of the family and very soon he was set to get married.

He was a research student of the rural management department of VBU and was known as a very bright student. Kalicharan Dey, his uncle has alleged that he was initially admitted to Raghunathpur sub-divisional hospital, but later shifted to Durgapur.

“We came to know that he was facing many problems in his profession since the past one week. And yesterday, he was walking along with his colleagues, when he met with a fatal accident. The nature of his injuries also suggest that it is not a normal case of accident, but we suspect foul play, the way the car crashed into him, there was hardly any chance to survive,” he has alleged.

The family is planning to lodge a FIR at Raghunathpur police station in Purulia district for investigations of his mysterious unnatural death, but till the time of reporting the police station has not received any written such complaints from the family.

There was shock in VBU campus after the news of his death as he was vocal in many issues related to students’ demands in the past.

Biswajit Halder, professor of department of Economics said that after his death the research work will be hampered and it is a very sad incident that he has been killed at such an young age; he had a promising future.