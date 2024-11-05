Primary health center gets award for best services

District primary health center at ward 14 within Hooghly-Chinsurah municipal area received national quality certification from National Health Mission through external assessment carried by national quality assurance standards (NQAS) certification.

National Health Mission’s two teams representing NQAS on 24-25 October carried out an external assessment of a primary health center in ward 14 of Hooghly-Chinsurah municipality.

The visiting team carried out an external assessment score, based on five criteria related with patient satisfaction and 12 departmental scores, based on general clinic, maternity health, newborn and child health, immunization, family planning, communicable diseases, dressing room and emergency, lab outreach and general administration.

The primary health center met all the criteria, achieving an overall score of 90.97 per cent.

Satisfied by the health services rendered to the patients as based on external assessment score, the National Health System Resources Centre, National Health Mission awarded national quality certification under NQAS.

Joydeb Adhikari, Hooghly-Chinsurah municipal health official said, “Our hard work has paid off. I share this rare honour given to us by the National Health Mission with all the doctors, nurses, staff and employees of our primary health center.