Post poll win, TMC prepares for 21 July rally

Trinamul Congress is gearing to make the 21 July rally a grand success and senior party leaders feel that there will be a historic gathering this year. Mamata Banerjee was the then president of Youth Congress in 1993. She called for Writers’ Buildings march on 21 July demanding no polling without voters’ identity card and other issues like unleashing red terror and failure of the state government to control price hike. The police opened fire killing 13 Youth Congress supporters.

After setting up Trinamul Congress, Miss Banerjee is observing the day as Martyrs’ Day. Preparations started to construct the main podium opposite The Statesman House on Chittaranjan Avenue. There will be two stages, one for the main speakers and dignitaries and the second one for the media. Senior city police officers visited this morning.

Trinamul Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee went to his office in Kalighat this morning and held a meeting regarding the programme. Party workers from distant districts of north Bengal will come from the districts and will be put in different dharamshalas and makeshift camps. Senior party leaders, including Firhad Hakim, Aroop Biswas, Snehasis Chakraborty among others will look after the stay and hospitality of the party workers from the districts. Rallies will come from Howrah and Sealdah stations. Political experts said this year’s meeting is very important.

Advertisement

The overwhelming success in the panchayat election has given Trinamul Congress a gush of adrenaline. Miss Banerjee and Abhishek will attend the twoday conference of the opposition parties in Bengaluru on 17 and 18 July. Miss Banerjee is likely to give a clarion call to the party workers to work together to oust the BJP from the Centre. Senior party leaders are working on the names of the speakers who will address the gathering on 21 July. The key speakers will be Miss Banerjee and Abhishek. Party leaders remain tightlipped on whether leaders from other states will come to attend the rally.