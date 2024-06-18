Post-poll violence: BJP fact-finding team in Bengal

Upon arriving in Kolkata, the BJP’s central delegation headed straight to Maheshwari Bhavan last night. They spoke with those who had been displaced. Sources said the BJP workers displaced by post-election violence made several complaints to the four MPs.

There is buzz about post-poll violence. To assess the state’s situation, a four-member team was sent by BJP national president JP Nadda. The team arrived in the state on Sunday evening. Upon landing at Dum Dum airport, Tripura’s former chief minister and MP Biplab Deb spoke out against the violence. He said, “After BJP came to power in Tripura, there have been no political murders. The BJP’s central team has come to the state regarding post-election terror in Bengal.” Another team member, MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, claimed, “Violence occurs only in Bengal after elections.”

From the airport, they went straight to Maheshwari Bhavan, where those displaced by post-election violence are currently staying. The central delegation members listened to their grievances and complaints and assured them of support. From there, the members of the central delegation criticized the state government. Ravi Shankar Prasad questioned the state of democracy in the state. Referring to the bomb scare in front of Maheshwari Bhavan, he said, “There is no use trying to intimidate by planting bombs.” Notably, the four MPs reached Cooch Behar this morning. They will return to Kolkata today. On Tuesday, they are expected to visit BJP workers affected in the Lok Sabha areas of Diamond Harbour, Joynagar and Basirhat.

Advertisement