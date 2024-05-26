Polling at Junglemahal seats marred by sporadic violence

The sixth phase of polling in West Bengal reported incidents sporadic violence and disruptions at some pockets of Midnapore, Ghatal, Tamluk, Contai, and Jhargram.

BJP candidate Dr Pranta Tudu and his security personnel were attacked allegedly by Trinamul Congress (TMC) supporters in Garhbeta, West Midnapore. Dr Tudu claimed that his convoy was ambushed by TMC goons, resulting in injuries to two Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawans, who were hospitalized.

Dr Tudu recounted the incident: “All of a sudden, TMC goons who had blocked the roads started hurling bricks at my car. When my security personnel tried to intervene, they were injured.”

Dr Tudu had to run away from the scene to save his life. “Thankfully, I had security personnel with me. Otherwise, I wouldn’t have been able to save my life,” Dr Tudu said.

A large police contingent was deployed to control the situation. However, local TMC leaders denied the allegations, accusing Dr. Tudu of attempting to “vitiate the peaceful polling process.” They claimed that villagers protested against Tudu’s threats to voters.

Vehicles belonging to various media houses were reportedly vandalized amid the chaos. Despite the tensions, the average polling percentage for the five Lok Sabha seats till 5 p.m. was 77.99 per cent, with Tamluk recording the highest at 79.79 per cent, followed by Jhargram at 79.68 per cent, Ghatal at 78.92 per cent, Midnapore at 77.57 and Contai being lowest at 75.66 per cent.

The epicenters of tension were Ghatal in West Midnapore and Tamluk in East Midnapore. In Tamluk, BJP candidate and former Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay faced aggressive protests from TMC supporters as he moved from one booth to another. Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel frequently intervened to disperse protesting crowds.

Mr Gangopadhyay, initially maintaining composure, later expressed frustration, threatening, “If such unruly protests continue wherever I go, the bones of protesters will be broken.”

Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, attributed the protests to TMC’s fear of imminent defeat. He accused TMC of obstructing BJP polling agents and tampering with CCTV cameras. “Trinamul Congress is completely wiped out at Tamluk,” Adhikari asserted.

In Ghatal, BJP candidate Hiran Chatterjee also reported TMC hooliganism. A clash erupted at Keshpur between TMC and BJP workers after Chatterjee’s convoy was stopped by villagers demanding an apology for alleged BJP violence against TMC activists. Police intervened, but tensions escalated, leading to baton charges and tyre burnings by TMC protesters.

Mr Chatterjee accused the police, central forces, and TMC of colluding to defeat him. “They do not want the truth to come out,” he said. His TMC opponent, Deepak Adhikari (aka Dev), countered, claiming Chatterjee was inciting tension.

In Midnapore, BJP candidate Agnimitra Paul raised concerns after encountering a state police officer at a polling booth, which she reported to the Election Commission. Paul also faced protests at Kismat Angua in Bonpura village, where she engaged in a verbal altercation with voters.

Abhijit Gangopadhyay continued to face hostility in Tamluk and Haldia, with protesters chanting “Go Back” and “thief.” He warned, “If protests are held, then we will break their bones,” before CRPF personnel dispersed the crowds.

Suvendu Adhikari, after voting at Nandanayakbar primary school in Nandigram, acknowledged reports of TMC intimidation but reassured that the BJP had secured most key booths.

“Scattered reports of intimidation and removal of BJP’s polling agents have reached us from early morning but be rest assured BJP has ensured tight security in almost 90 per cent of the important booths this time,” he said.

In Dantan, West Midnapore, seven people were injured in clashes between TMC and BJP workers wielding bamboo poles and sticks. As the day progressed, sporadic violence underscored the intense political rivalry in West Bengal, casting a shadow over the electoral process.