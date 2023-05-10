Politicians at Trinamool Bhavan enjoy musical programme

It was altogether a different sight where MPs, MLAs and political office bearers had gathered not to run around for a rally or a debate but to enjoy music. Yes, on Wednesday they assembled at the Trinamool Bhavan here but for a musical and cultural programme. The event was planned and organized by them only.

The special program to mark the 162nd birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore started at 10 am with the inaugural speech by Firhad Hakim, highlighting the thoughts and ideals of humanity that Tagore wrote throughout his life.

Sudip Bandopadhyay, a well known political figure and TMC leader, sang a famous Tagore number ‘Akash Bhora Surya Tara’ while Minister of Information Technology and Electronics of West Bengal Babul Supriya sang ‘Dhai Jeno Mor Sakol Bhalobasa.’ Dola Sen, another prominent MP of the party, sang ‘Keno Cheye Aachho Go Maa.’

It was completely different with TMC Ministers, MPs, MLAs and Councillors batting on a different pitch. “This day is always special for us. This cultural evening really adds up to the whole environment. Our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee always celebrates ‘Tagore’ and we all follow and love this enthusiasm and energy. The Trinamool Bhavan can be seen in a completely different colour today,” said Dola Sen.

Party’s Chief Whip in the Rajya Sabha Sukhendu Sekhar Roy read a passage from the essay – ‘Crisis in Civilisation.’ Minister of Health and Family Welfare Chandrima Bhattacharya recited the poem ‘Kripon’ while Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay recited ‘Bandi Veer’ written by Tagore.

MLAs like Narayan Goswami, Debashish Kumar and others, councillors like Kakoli Sen, Devika Chakraborty, Mousumi Das, youth leaders, students, and members of Women’s Wing of the TMC also participated in the program and recited poems of Rabindranath Tagore.

Approximately three hours long this cultural show witnessed a huge presence of mainstream politicians enjoying music. In the evening the Ministry of Culture, West Bengal and Kolkata Corporation jointly organised ‘Kavi Pranam’.

Speaking to The Statesman, Sukhendu Shekhar Roy said: “We have followed the instructions of our leader and Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee. She always celebrates days like Netaji’s birth anniversary, Rabindra Nath Tagore’s birth anniversary and some other specific days. We have a list of such specific days. But the party office celebrated it for the first time. Witnessing the law makers singing together with enthusiasm was very encouraging. The feeling of brotherhood and togetherness could be felt on the occasion.”