Politicians enjoy musical event

It was altogether a different sight when MPs, MLAs and political office bearers had gathered not to run around for a rally or a debate but to enjoy music.

Yes, on Wednesday they assembled at the Trinamul Bhavan for a musical and cultural programme. The special programme to mark the 162nd birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore, started at 10 am with the inaugural speech by Firhad Hakim, highlighting the thoughts and ideals of humanity that Tagore wrote throughout his life.

Sudip Bandopadhyay, a MP, sang a famous Tagore number ‘Akash Bhora Surya Tara’ while minister of information technology and electronics Babul Supriya sang ‘Dhai Jeno Mor Sakol Bhalobasa.’ Dola Sen, MP, sang ‘Keno Cheye Aachho Go Maa.’ It was completely different with TMC ministers, MPs, MLAs and councillors batting on a different pitch.

“This day is always special for us. This cultural evening really adds up to the whole environment. Our chief minister Mamata Banerjee always celebrates Tagore and we all follow and love this enthusiasm and energy.

The Trinamul Bhavan can be seen in a completely different colour today,” said Dola Sen.

Party’s chief whip in Rajya Sabha Sukhendu Sekhar Roy read a passage from the essay, ‘Crisis in Civilisation.’ Minister of health and family welfare Chandrima Bhattacharya recited the poem ‘Kripon’ while minister of parliamentary affairs Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay recited ‘Bandi Veer’ written by Tagore.

In the evening, department culture and Kolkata Municipal Corporation jointly organised ‘Kavi Pranam’. Sukhendu Shekhar Roy said, “We have followed the instructions of our leader and chief minister Mamta Banerjee.”