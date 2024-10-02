Police vehicle hijacking: Former driver of car arrested

The former driver of the rented police vehicle on mobile patrolling duty of Kanksa police station, Ramesh Maitu has been arrested by Asansol South police station and handed over to Kanksa police station today.

Yesterday, the police mobile patrolling vehicle was hijacked near the Banskopa toll plaza of NH-19 near Kanksha and the vehicle was seized a few hours later from Hutton Road by Asansol South police station. Two service rifles of armed constables were also seized from the white Tata Sumo vehicle.

Police found that the vehicle with police stickers had been lying abandoned near the busy Hutton Toad in Asansol town. The driver absconded after the vehicle developed some mechanical fault. Based on CCTV footage, police arrested the driver Ramesh Maitu, a resident of Tamil Nadu.

Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC) sources said that the accused driver was dropped from duty by the vehicle owner before giving Kanksha police on rent. The accused took revenge and hijacked the vehicle, finding it lying beside the toll plaza with the key inside and without any cops inside.

Kanksha police said that in that vehicle at that time ASI Mintu Mukherjee, constables Ram Ratan Kumar and Amirul Islam were on duty along with a civic police volunteer Uday Ghosh. The cops have claimed that one of their colleagues had fallen ill and they had parked the vehicle beside the toll plaza and went for his treatment. The service rifles were kept inside the vehicle.

Abhishek Gupta, DC (east) of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate said that three cops, one ASI and two armed constables have been closed at Asansol police lines and the civic volunteer has been suspended.

“We have arrested the accused and forwarded him to Durgapur Court and will take him on remand for further investigations,” the DCP added.