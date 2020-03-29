In a bid to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential commodities in the city markets and to facilitate hassle-free movement of supply providers, city police commissioner Anuj Sharma today launched “vehicular exemption pass” or E-pass.

Launching the E-pass, Mr Sharma emphasised the need of such a pass and said that it would give necessary authorisation to the supply providers, who would have unimpeded movement of essential commodities from one place to another.

The pass is universal and would enable transporation of commodities from any corner of the state to another. To get the E-pass, one has to log on to coronapass. kolkatapolice.org to download the form. For any information regarding the pass one can dial 94326-10446 or 98749-03465.

This came on the heels of chief minister Mamata Banerjee stressing on the need of such a pass after she expressed her anguish over the reported police high-handedness in some cases where the vegetable vendors and supply providers of essential goods faced harassment while rendering their services.