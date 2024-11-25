Police seize ten firearms from vehicle in Kulti area, two arrested

A significant quantity of arms and ammunition was seized from the Kulti area on National Highway-19 by the Special Task Force (STF). Two individuals were arrested in connection with the seizure. Ten firearms and 54 rounds of live cartridges were recovered from the possession of the arrested individuals, identified as Minarul Islam (33) and Safikul Mondal (37), both residents of Murshidabad district.

According to sources, the STF, acting on specific intelligence, intercepted a fourwheeler traveling from Jharkhand to West Bengal on NH19 at Chowringhee More in Kulti. During a routine vehicle check, the illegal arms and ammunition were discovered. Both accused were produced before the court today, and the police have sought remand for further investigation. The seizure of such a large quantity of arms and ammunition from the Bengal-Jharkhand border in Asansol has caused considerable concern. The STF will investigate the intended destination and purpose of the arms and ammunition consignment. The vehicle used for transportation has also been seized.

Recently, a KMC councilor from the Kasba area was shot at close range by miscreants from Bihar. Fortunately, the victim survived the attack as the firearms malfunctioned. Following the incident, both KMC Mayor Firhad Hakim and then Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged the police to take strict action against criminals from Bihar who have been committing crimes in the state. They also alleged that arms are being smuggled into Bengal from Bihar and Jharkhand.

