Police recover large quantity of arms, ammo

The Chandanagar commissionarate, Chinsurah police, carried out raids and recovered a large quantity of firearms and ammunitions. Eight accused persons have been arrested.

The recovery of large number of firearms and ammunitions on the Eve of Independence day have created anxiety among the public. The Chandanagar commissionarate, Chinsura police, following a tip off carried out a raid on the residence of Sukumar Majhi at kodalia, Manshatala in Chinsurah.

The police recovered four pistols, 16 pipe guns, 03 empty magazines, 207 rounds of live ammunitions, five fired cartridge, and two kilograms of suspected explosive substance. Later eight persons were arrested in connection with the seizure.

They are identified as Hirulal Paswan, Sujit Mondal, Somnath Sardar, Bikash Rakbhe, Amit, Nil Paswan, Sukumar Makhiyeand Soumitra Karmakar. A case has been registered in Chinsurah PS under relevant sections of Arms Act and Explosive Substance Act.

All the accused persons were produced before the CJM Sadar court, Hooghly today with a prayer for seven days police remand of accused. The police are continuing investigation into the case.